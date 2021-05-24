Home

Police continue COVID Health enforcement

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 5:06 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police say they are committed and continue COVID-19 health enforcement across Fiji.

In a statement, the Fiji Police Force says it hopes that all Fijians will continue to comply and not let their guards down as the drop in positive cases according to the Ministry of Health does not mean Fiji’s cases are on a downward trend.

According to the Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong they have noted a drop in cases reported per day recently however, the daily testing numbers have also been dropping around the same time, due to the change in testing policy in Suva-Nausori.

Dr Fong says this does not mean that the outbreak is on a downward trend in the Suva-Nausori community.

Testing levels in the Western Division remain consistently high with increasing cases reported in the Western Division with evidence of widespread community transmission in that division.

