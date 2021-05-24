Police continue COVID Health enforcement

Police say they are committed and continue enforcing COVID-19 health measures across Fiji.

In a statement, the Fiji Police Force says it hopes that all Fijians will continue to comply and not let their guard down as the drop in positive cases does not mean infections are on a downward trend.

According to the Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong daily testing numbers have been dropping due to a change in testing policy in the Lami to Nausori containment zone.

Dr Fong says this does not mean that the outbreak is on a downward trend.

Testing levels in the Western Division remain consistently high with increasing cases reported and evidence of widespread community transmission.

