Police constables serving at Totogo Police Station test positive

The Acting Commissioner of Police has confirmed that five Police Constables at the Nasova Barracks have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rusiate Tudravu told FBC News that one is a primary contact of a positive case.
He adds the officers were serving at the Totogo Police Station.
Tudravu says these officers have been taken to the Outrigger Hotel for quarantine.
