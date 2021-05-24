Home

COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Police constables serving at Totogo Police Station test positive

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 19, 2021 8:09 pm

The Acting Commissioner of Police has confirmed that five Police Constables at the Nasova Barracks have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rusiate Tudravu told FBC News that one is a primary contact of a positive case.

He adds the officers were serving at the Totogo Police Station.

Tudravu says these officers have been taken to the Outrigger Hotel for quarantine.

