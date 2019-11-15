Police concerned with juvenile arrests

32 arrests were made by Police in the last 24 hours, 17 for sports and 15 for breaches of curfew.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the number of juveniles that continue to be taken in for COVID-19 related breaches is a concern.

Over the past 24 hours nine juveniles were arrested including a 15 and 16 year old who were found walking around Delaivalelevu after curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Two 17-year-olds were arrested with others as they were found playing basketball along Padam Lala Road.

In Vatuwaqa, five youths were arrested for playing touch rugby.

Qiliho says the supervision of children has been highlighted by police, the Ministries of Education and Children, and it’s crucial that minors are monitored.

The Police Commissioners says the onus is on parents and guardians to ensure children are not involved in life threatening activities as COVID-19 is still around us.

The Southern Division recorded 29 arrests, 17 for sports and 12 breaches of curfew.

The Western Division had two arrests for curfew breaches with only one report from the East.







<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>













