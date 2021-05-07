Minorities breaching protocol a concern

Police is concerned with minorities who continue to breach orders imposing threats on others.

The Fiji Police Force says it is pleased that the majority of people are following orders during this unprecedented time.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says curfew and restrictions orders are being followed by many, however, there are some who continue to flout the measures.

“There are still some people who still don’t want to be part of us being responsible and then they continue to just look at it from their own perspective and they end up on the other side of the law.”

Tudravu is again reminding Fijians that the fight against COVID-19 can only be successful if people fight it together.

He reassured the public that the force will continue to take action against breachers.