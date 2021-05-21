Home

Police complaint filed against vaccination

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 12:43 pm

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed receiving a report, questioning the legality of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station in Suva by an individual believed to be a former assistant lecturer at the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.

Police also confirm the person who lodged the report has recently uploaded a video that is being widely circulated on social media.

The complainant claims people are rushing to get their jab without even knowing the components of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

She also claims there is no virus except for what is in the vaccine.

Police says they will have to carry out an investigation because the report has been lodged.

