COVID-19

Qiliho urges people not to congregate at border checkpoints

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 2, 2020 3:08 pm
Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho [middle]

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General has reiterated that people are not to congregate unnecessarily at border checkpoints.

This as the Prime Minister announced that the greater Suva area will be going into lockdown from 5am tomorrow.

Sitiveni Qiliho stressed that the Suva lockdown calls for responsibility and unselfishness

He adds that with over 300,000 people within the Suva lockdown area, Police will not deploy any unnecessary commitment of man power or resources in chasing after people who do not conform to directives.

Brigadier General Qiliho says two Police Divisions will be involved in the lockdown operations these will be the Eastern Division with its headquarters in Nausori and the Southern Division which has its headquarters in Nabua.

“The protocols at the border checkpoints will be the same as what has been happening in Lautoka for movement of essential services and vehicles that need to move through those checkpoints. There will be checkpoints as well established 200m out from the border checkpoints to control the movement in.”

The Police Commissioner also reiterated a new curfew time that will come into effect from tomorrow from 8pm-5am.

