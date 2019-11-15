Police commend drop in arrest numbers for curfew breaches

Twelve arrests were made in the last 24 hours for breaches of curfew.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says in the Western Division there were four cases, while in the South there were eight.

The remaining three divisions recorded nil cases.

He says while the reduction in numbers and the nil cases recorded in three other Divisions is commendable, they know that the number can be reduced further.

The Commissioner says trends have shown that at the beginning of the week the number of arrests is usually low, however as we head towards the end of the week and into the weekend, numbers spike again and the arrests can be avoided if people adhere to the nation-wide curfew hours from 10pm to 5am.

He is urging members of the public to once again be reminded that unless an official announcement is made by the Prime Minister regarding a change to the curfew hours or COVID-19 restrictions, all other news is considered fake.