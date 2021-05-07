Police close down construction site

Police intervened yesterday to stop construction at the WG Friendship Plaza along McGregor Road in Suva.

FBC News observed construction workers onsite yesterday in the middle of the Suva-Nausori area lockdown.

Inquiries were made with Police to see if proper approvals had been issued for work to continue during the curfew.

Article continues after advertisement

Officers were sent to the site to instruct the supervisor that they must cease operations immediately.

Police are again pleading with the public to stay home and adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures.