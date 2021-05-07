Home

Police close down construction site

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 16, 2021 6:04 pm

Police intervened yesterday to stop construction at the WG Friendship Plaza along McGregor Road in Suva.

FBC News observed construction workers onsite yesterday in the middle of the Suva-Nausori area lockdown.

Inquiries were made with Police to see if proper approvals had been issued for work to continue during the curfew.

Officers were sent to the site to instruct the supervisor that they must cease operations immediately.

Police are again pleading with the public to stay home and adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures.

