COVID-19
Police clarify travel within containment zones
April 27, 2021 11:05 am
The Fiji Police Force has clarified that those travelling to work within their containment zone do not need a pass, however, they must provide their work ID.
However, those travelling to work in another containment zone must arrange for a permission document from their employer and provide an ID as well.
Police say those who will be travelling after curfew hours within the containment areas will need to obtain a pass.
This is also required for those travelling after curfew hours between confinement zones.
