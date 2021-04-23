Home

Police clarify travel within containment zones
Police clarify travel within containment zones

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 27, 2021 11:05 am

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that those travelling to work within their containment zone do not need a pass, however, they must provide their work ID.

However, those travelling to work in another containment zone must arrange for a permission document from their employer and provide an ID as well.

Police say those who will be travelling after curfew hours within the containment areas will need to obtain a pass.

This is also required for those travelling after curfew hours between confinement zones.

