Police clarify travel within containment zones

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that those travelling to work within their containment zone do not need a pass, however, they must provide their work ID.

However, those travelling to work in another containment zone must arrange for a permission document from their employer and provide an ID as well.

Police say those who will be travelling after curfew hours within the containment areas will need to obtain a pass.

This is also required for those travelling after curfew hours between confinement zones.