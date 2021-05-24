Police clarifies worship COVID protocols

The Fiji Police Force says 30 percent of the people who will be outside the church premises during service should also be fully vaccinated.

While making a presentation to the Methodist Church Divisional Heads in Suva today, Police Director Operations, SSP Sakeo Ganivatu clarified the following reports that those in the 30 percent category can be partially vaccinated.

SSP Ganivatu says everyone who will be part of the service needs to be safe.

“The 70 percent inside the church and the 30 percent outside the church should all be fully vaccinated. People that are not fully vaccinated are not allowed inside the church or on the church premises.”

Methodist Church President, Rev Ili Vunisuwai, says they arranged the meeting to ensure that all its divisions are aware of the procedures in place.

“It needs some more clarification, so the meeting is called just to let the Police Department and the Ministry of Health brief them of what is there before us before our Sunday service opens this week.”

All places of worship opened on Monday.