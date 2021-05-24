Police cautious of arrests

The Fiji Police Force is now more cautious of arrests.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu highlighted this as fear of community transmission of COVID-19 continues to mount.

Tudravu says the force has developed mechanisms to safeguard their operations.

He says anyone can be COVID-19 active, hence, measures are being put in place to protect officers when carrying out their duty.

Tudravu is also calling on the public particularly those who continue to breach protocols to change their attitude.

“The longer we disregard advisories, the longer we will be staying like this. So if we can just come in together and support the government approach I think we should at least be back with some normalcy.”

The Acting Commissioner of Police says people need to think of others and not be selfish.

He assures the force will continue to strictly monitor and ensure protocols are adhered to.