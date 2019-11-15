Police, Bus operators, and SCC agree on implementing temporary measures

Bus Operators in the Suva area have agreed to implement temporary measures as a means of cooperation in light of COVID-19.

This after they met today with Police and the Suva City Council in a bid to ensure COVID-19 precautionary measures is implemented with regards to bus services.

An area of concern was the number of people waiting for buses at the Suva bus stand as well as the number of passengers that are boarding buses.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting was chaired by Director Community Policing Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bereta Naisua.

Another area of concern was increasing the number of buses to operate during peak hours in the afternoons to ensure people are able to reach home before the curfew hours and creating temporary bus bays to avoid congestion.

Police will continue to control the movement of traffic along the Suva-Nausori corridor to ensure quick turnaround time for buses servicing the routes.

The parties have agreed on joint monitoring of physical distancing at the Suva Bus Stand as well as working with bus drivers and checkers to improve communication between parties.

Executives of the bus companies present said they were ready to assist with the deployment of more buses and will work closely with all stakeholders.

Click here for more on COVID-19