Police begin issuing fines for breaches

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 16, 2021 12:15 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Fifty people were served Public Health Infringement Notices for various breaches in all Divisions throughout the week.

Forty-one notices were issued for failure to wear a mask and nine for social gatherings.

15 Infringement Notices for failing to wear a mask were issued in the Eastern Division, 18 in the South, six in the Central and 2 in the Western Division.

Nine Public Health Infringement Notices were issued for social gatherings with 5 issued in the West and four in the Central Division.

The Fiji Police Force says heading into the weekend, Fijians are reminded of the need to comply with restrictions as officers will be moving around issuing on the spot fines.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

