Police begin charging people for breach of isolation

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 10, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: File Photo]

With the move towards home isolation for COVID-19 cases in the Lami-Nausori corridor, criminal charges for breach of protocols is now being enforced.

As part of a new mitigation phase, new cases in the Central Division will now undergo 14 days of isolation in their homes instead of being moved to a managed facility.

Given the high chance of people ignoring directions to not leave the confines of their homes, Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says the Fiji Police Force will not show leniency against any actions that put Fijians at risk.

Tudravu confirms all individuals confined to home isolation are given a document from the Health Ministry outlining their obligations and restrictions they must follow.

“That piece of paper is also the evidence that will be available for us if they breach those directives. We are doing that now, we are slowing bringing in people who breach protocols, but we do not like people being arrested or investigated for these kinds of things.”

The Acting Commissioner confirms police officers are already monitoring a few communities and households where positive cases are under isolation.

He says these individuals must also consider the health and well-being of their neighbours.

“I’m calling for the commitment of those who have tested positive and have been directed to stay at home. There is a lot of responsibility needed from them. This is very serious because members of the community living near them have a lot of queries.”

Tudravu says those already under investigation, will be brought to court soon.

