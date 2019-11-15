Police among 60 arrested for breaching curfew

Sixty people were arrested during the curfew hours from 10pm to 5am including two Police Officers.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has directed that the two Police officers based at the Labasa Police Station be charged and produced in court like every other Fijian who has been arrested for breaching the nationwide curfew.

These officers will also face internal disciplinary measures.

Of the fifty-six arrests, twenty-eight were recorded in the Southern Division, twenty-six in the West, six including the two police officers in the North.

Brigadier-General Qiliho has issued a directive that any Police officer who is found breaching the measures and restrictions announced by the Prime Minister will be removed from the institution.

This includes anyone responsible for social gatherings at Police premises including Barracks.

The Commissioner says at a time when they are calling for support towards COVID-19, he will not allow Police officers to take advantage of their affiliation to the Force where they think they can abuse their powers during the current situation.

