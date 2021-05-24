Home

PM visits data verification centres

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 4:15 pm
[Source: Office of the Prime Minister, Republic of Fiji]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited the COVID-19 Vaccination Data Verification Centres in the Nausori Education District.

These visits were a continuation from last week as the Prime Minister visited the centres in the Suva Education District.

Bainimarama thanked the verification officials for assisting the Ministry of Health with data cleaning and verification.

[Source: Office of the Prime Minister, Republic of Fiji]

As part of the whole government approach towards a fully vaccinated Fiji, the Ministry is currently conducting campaigns in various communities.

Mobile vaccination drive has been mobilized in communities with prior notice delivered through district advisory councilors, Turaga ni Koros, community health workers, and the media.


[Source: Office of the Prime Minister, Republic of Fiji]

Bainimarama is reminding all Fijians that one dose of the vaccine is not enough.

He says both doses are needed in order to get full protection.

