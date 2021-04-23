PM visits check points

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has today been touring check points around the Central Division and also meeting with members of the disciplined forces.

Bainimarama has also taken time out to meet with the members of the public who have been at the check points.

This trip was to help boost the morale of those who continue to protect Fijians.

Yesterday, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, had said the Prime Minister wants all daily press conference to reach every Fijian who needs to hear it, so he has asked that the entire statements be translated into the vernacular languages.