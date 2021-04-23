Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|WHO tells nations not to let guard down|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|FHEC recommend arrangements of support services|It’s a painful period that’s needed to fight the virus|Namara villagers caught entering Logani lockdown area|Trio charged over breach of COVID-19 laws|Seasonal workers leave for Australia|We need to assume Viti Levu is exposed: Doctor Fong|Viti Levu under distress|Containment zones in Rakiraki|Doctor Fong lays down the rules for movement|Level of readiness not guaranteed says Dr. Fong|Screening clinics will pick up more cases: Dr Fong|Fijians need to adhere to safety measures|Two more cases surface as Viti Levu under threat, movement restricted|Fijians assist in COVID-19 response|UN out to assist Fiji’s vaccine efforts|Public health instruction is for everyone says UNICEF|Police to set up help numbers in light of COVID-19|India in chaos, Fijians need to listen and adhere|Health Ministry sets up isolation facilities|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

PM visits check points

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 29, 2021 4:18 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visiting frontliners at the checkpoints in the central division

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has today been touring check points around the Central Division and also meeting with members of the disciplined forces.

Bainimarama has also taken time out to meet with the members of the public who have been at the check points.

This trip was to help boost the morale of those who continue to protect Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, had said the Prime Minister wants all daily press conference to reach every Fijian who needs to hear it, so he has asked that the entire statements be translated into the vernacular languages.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.