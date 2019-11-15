PM urges Fijians to keep safe from COVID-19

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged every Fijian to remain safe as there could be undetected COVID-19 cases in our communities.

Speaking before leaving for his weeklong visit to communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold, Bainimarama says it’s been more than 2 weeks since the last confirmed COVID-19 case, and we have to remain positive.

Bainimarama says the remaining 4 patients are safely in isolation.

“Team Fiji we have this virus on the ropes, if we continue to press our advantage and go 4 full weeks without a new case, we have officially broken the known chains of transmission. Until then, there could yet be hidden symptom less cases that are going undetected among our community so even with the end insight we must remain as diligent as ever.”

The Prime Minister is requesting every Fijian to keep adhering to government directives.

“In the meantime keep sticking to the directives in place and tell your friends and family to do the same, keep washing your hands, keep the two metres distance, keep you loved ones at home as much as possible”.

The Prime Minister is visiting communities in the Lau Group and Kadavu that was hit by TC Harold, to deliver relief assistance.
























