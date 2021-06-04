Home

PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 7, 2021 4:18 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Don’t be swayed by pretenders during these difficult times.

That’s the messages relayed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda i Lalakai Programme this yesterday.

This follows videos on social media discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

Addressing one particular video that has gained traction, Bainimarama is pleading with people to stop following those arguing against the vaccine.

“While it goes without saying that the Police are onto her for the lies propagated in that video, I want to tell you, do not fear. No amount of her lies will change the truth that the vaccine is effective. She has nothing to show for her claims. And she will soon be made to answer. The vaccination is an opportunity in the midst of this crisis. Do not hold back. Grab it.”

Bainimarama adds as Fiji fights the virus, authorities are also battling those pointing fingers against the work to keep the nation moving forward.

 “Some point fingers at our frontliners, at our disciplined forces. Some have questioned our decision to lift movements around Fiji, even though they will all be done under very strict COVID-safe protocols. Some have questioned the efficacy of the vaccine. They see difficulties in every opportunity to set us free. But I see opportunity in every difficulty. Opportunity to protect you. Opportunity to safeguard you. Opportunity to make you flourish under these difficult circumstances.”

The Prime Minister adds the pandemic will soon dissipate so it’s crucial that people do what is right to help the government.

“We chose to look on the brighter side despite the challenges, despite the crisis, despite the chaos that had gripped our country in times past. We chose to believe that in the midst of every crisis lies great opportunities.”

The Prime Minister is calling on Fijians not to fear as the pandemic will weaken and we will reconnect with our friends and families soon.

