PM tours isolation centres in Lautoka and Nadi

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is touring the COVID-19 isolation centre at the Lautoka Hospital this hour.

The Minister for Health Dr Ifiremi Waqainabete, Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa and Minister for Employment Parveen Bala are also part of the delegation.

Bainimarama is also expected to be briefed by the team that looks after any suspected COVID-19 cases referred to them.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister and his team will move to the Nadi Hospital for a brief and an update on the isolation centre.