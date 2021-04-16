PM to make major announcement

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is expected to hold a press conference at 2pm to provide more details about the lockdown in Nadi and Lautoka.

FBC News understands the Prime Minister is likely to announce the duration of the lockdown and other COVID-19 measures.

In a statement earlier today, the government said the announcement will cover when essential businesses, including banks, supermarkets, pharmacies, and other essential service providers, may safely resume operation.

Article continues after advertisement

Stay with us for more update.