PM thanks NZ for aid

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 15, 2021 8:15 am
Jacinda Ardern [left] and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in a telephone conversation with New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern has thanked the people of New Zealand for standing in solidarity with Fiji.

This come as the New Zealand government has offered Fiji a grant $60m in budget support in response to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Bainimarama says the assistance is timely and will be of great help to recovery measures.

He adds this demonstrates New Zealand’s commitment to supporting its Pacific Vuvale at this time of great need.

New Zealand is also helping Fiji in its efforts to access safe and effective vaccines with 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca, and grant funding of NZ$2 million for vaccine delivery.

