PM shows gratitude towards traditional leaders

As Fiji works together to contain another outbreak of COVID-19, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked all Muslims for playing their part.

Bainimarama has shown gratitude towards traditional leaders and worshippers who pared back this year’s gatherings.

He has urged people to remain within the safety of their homes.

The Prime Minister says bubbles are the only place where it is safe to celebrate.

He adds the true meaning of togetherness is to act in the service of others, to care for those who need us and to show patience when it is required.

The Prime Minister has sent well-wishers to all Muslims celebrating Eid in Fiji.