Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Warning for the rest of Viti Levu|Woman was moved to ICU before death|Nakasi Health Centre the fourth community isolation facility|Keep the Faith: Dr Fong|Supermarket contacts narrowed down|PM shows gratitude towards traditional leaders|Empower Pacific receives numerous calls from parents|Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori|No need to rush for M-paisa withdrawals|FNPF rolls out short codes for members|High demand affects stock|Businesses call for adherence to COVID-19 measures|Two Nausori supermarkets temporarily closed|Soldiers and police officer breach restrictions|Food helpline details expected tonight|Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from tomorrow|Follow or face consequences says Doctor Fong|Entire families must not visit supermarkets- FCCC|Expanded curfew and lockdown from tomorrow|Nine new cases, six with no links|Still time to shop so don’t panic: MOH|More positive cases from Extra Supermarket|Fijians urged to celebrate Eid at home|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

PM shows gratitude towards traditional leaders

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 6:20 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

As Fiji works together to contain another outbreak of COVID-19, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked all Muslims for playing their part.

Bainimarama has shown gratitude towards traditional leaders and worshippers who pared back this year’s gatherings.

He has urged people to remain within the safety of their homes.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says bubbles are the only place where it is safe to celebrate.

He adds the true meaning of togetherness is to act in the service of others, to care for those who need us and to show patience when it is required.

The Prime Minister has sent well-wishers to all Muslims celebrating Eid in Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.