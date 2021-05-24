PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama rubbishes misleading and unverified information about the COVID-19 vaccine, especially on social media.

He says he would not be accepting any medical treatment that he would not accept for himself.

While delivering his press statement tonight, Bainimarama says receiving both the jabs will ensure our families and loved ones are protected as well as retain economic prosperity.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says he has received both doses and fail to experience any complications.

“I can tell you I have not been magnetized or microchipped by the vaccine. I have not received the mark of the beast, or any other creature. The vaccine does not do that to anyone, not me nor any of the over 335,000 Fijians who have already received one or both doses. That includes the church leaders, our Olympians, business leaders and everyday Fijians who want to keep their nation safe.”

Bainimarama adds a few foolish people who have doubts about the vaccine are speaking lies and defeats the duty of care that every Fijian deserves.

He says their lies can only lead to sad and preventable death from COVID-19.

“We must not fall prey to their false theories and prophecies. God gave us brains so we can use them. It is He who guided the hands of the scientists and doctors who developed these vaccines to protect us. And we must accept them because they are proven to work well and because they are proven to be safe.”

Bainimarama is also not stopping people from trying steam therapy and hot drinks but he says, this will not substitute the effectiveness of the vaccine.