PM reaffirms Fiji’s support to India

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 25, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked India for its remarkable contributions towards Fiji’s national development.

Bainimarama received a courtesy call from India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan yesterday.

He congratulated Karthigeyan on his new appointment and reaffirmed the Government’s continued support to advance the bilateral partnership through collaboration with the Indian High Commission in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says relations between the two countries span across trade, investment, healthcare, telecommunications, education, sports, climate change, renewable energy and resource-based sectors.

He adds Fiji looks forward to strengthening engagements with India by working closely with Karthigeyan.

In response, Karthigeyan says he is honoured to take up his new diplomatic role in Fiji.

He assured the Indian Government’s commitment to continue to support Fiji’s national priorities and leadership at the global and regional arena.

He also praised the Government’s commitment and coordination in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

