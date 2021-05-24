Home

PM reaffirms commitment to PIF

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 2, 2021 4:45 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reaffirmed his commitment to building regional solidarity and restoring trust and confidence among the Pacific Islands Forum family.

As the Forum Chair, Bainimarama says he understands the sensitive issues faced by the Pacific Vuvale and is fully committed to working towards them through a Political Dialogue Mechanism.

While receiving a courtesy call from the new Secretary-General of PIF, Henry Puna – he reflected on the successful outcomes of the recent forum leaders’ meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama spoke on the need for ensuring accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines for the region.

Part of their discussion was also ultimately enabling the resumption of regional travel and revival of economies and livelihood of Pacific families.

The SG also reaffirmed his unwavering support to Bainimarama and the Forum family to collectively advance their vision for a region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity.

Puna is the 10th Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

