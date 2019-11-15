Home

COVID-19

PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 22, 2020 12:50 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has made it clear that restrictions into Lautoka have been initiated for the safety of all Fijians.

Making it crystal clear, Bainimarama in a national address reiterated that restricted access into Lautoka city will be vigilantly monitored by the security forces.

Bainimarama stressed that since midnight Thursday last week, anyone living within the City’s boundaries will have to remain there for 14 days in light of the first of two cases of COVID-19 been confirmed at Lautoka’s hospital.

“We’ve received a number of requests from individuals seeking exceptions to our strict confinement protocols. I want to tell you all that there will be no exceptions to be made, not when we’re dealing with the issue of life or death.”

The Prime Minister also reassured those confined within the City that their essential supplies will remain stocked with government agencies able to resupply where needed.

There are currently two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Fiji, the first was a Fiji Airways Flight Attendant who is believed to have contracted the infection while in America and the second case is the man’s 47-year-old Mother whose the first locally transmitted case.

According to the Prime Minister, both are in a stable condition with patient one isolated at Lautoka Hospital and his mother along with 10 other members of their household isolated at Nadi Hospital.

