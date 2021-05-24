Home

PM encouraged by vaccine take-up

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 15, 2021 4:56 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says more Fijians are following the right path in trying to end the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite increasing infections and fatalities, Bainimarama says Fijians should be encouraged by the fact that vaccination numbers are increasing significantly.

“From the lines at Albert Park to the increasing number of vaccinations by the Ministry of Health, support from the religious community and political leaders; it shows that Fijians are wise and know what they must do for themselves and for each other.”

Bainimarama adds short terms sacrifices will mean long term gains.

“We are a social people who enjoy our kava and community gatherings and sports events but our best future cannot be achieved without some sacrifices right now.”

The Prime Minister has also commended Australia and New Zealand for their support saying Fiji would have been in dire straits in its COVID-19 response if not for the Vuvale partnership.

