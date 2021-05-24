PM determined to achieve 80% vaccine coverage

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is determined to achieve 80% vaccine coverage of Fiji’s population by October.

Addressing the Pacific Island Forum Leaders Retreat today, Bainimarama says he had hoped the meeting would be held in Fiji but this was not possible due to the pandemic.

Bainimarama says the future is uncertain, but he is confident that they all have the Blue Pacific at heart and will work through the challenges.

Bainimarama has also thanked the Pacific family for thinking of Fiji during this time.

“Your generous support; your solidarity and your prayers for the people of Fiji as we respond to the heartbreaking COVID-19 pandemic. As we reopen our skies soon thereafter, I will look forward to welcoming you all to Fiji, in person, over a bowl of kava in the very near future.”

The 51st Forum meetings will continue in the coming months with the Forum Chair leading virtual dialogues with civil society, the private sector, Forum dialogue partners and other regional organisations.

