PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama believes that the most effective measure for Fijians to defeat the widespread transmission of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

While speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Noda Paraiminisita program, Bainimarama says an influx of COVID cases recorded daily is concerning and the Government is exhausting every avenue possible to ensure a sufficient supply of AstraZeneca vaccines for every Fijian who are 18 years and above.

He adds the worst is not over yet as Fiji glides slowly towards achieving full herd immunity and pave the way to some state of normalcy.

Article continues after advertisement

“I continue to encourage Fijians who are 18 years and above to get vaccinated at respective locations announced by the Health Ministry.”

Bainimarama says the Health Ministry is beefing up its collaboration with Provincial Council Offices to ensure accurate and efficient vaccination information or programs are thoroughly disseminated to villagers through Turaga ni Koros, district representatives, and community health workers.

“The Health Ministry is also embarking on the home vaccination program targeting the elderly population and those who are seriously ill. Fijians are urged to contact the Health Ministry should any family member unable to reach various vaccination sites due to their physical condition or are ill.”

The Prime Minister is urging Fijians who visit vaccination sites to strictly follow COVID-safety protocols.

“If a person tends to develop COVID-like symptoms, please do not visit any of the vaccination sites. Fijians are urged to bear with the vaccination teams with some delays expected at the site, considering the safety protocols.”

The Health Ministry has confirmed that at least 53 percent of the target population have received at least one dose with 8.5 percent now fully vaccinated and the number is expected to increase over the next few days.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard