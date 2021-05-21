Home

COVID-19
COVID-19

PM commends Turaga ni Koro

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 2, 2021 4:14 pm
Prime Minister and i-Taukei Affairs Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Fijian Government]

The i-Taukei Affairs Ministry has commended the swift response from the 1172 village Turaga ni Koros in the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister and i-Taukei Affairs Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the Turaga ni Koros closely co-ordinate the lockdown at the ground level ensuring that their respective villages are virus-free.

Bainimarama says Turaga ni Koro in various i-Taukei villages around the country are working closely with Provincial Administrators and District Officers to ensure that their respective villages are safe.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Roko Tuis, the Mata ni Tikinas and the Turaga-ni-Koro are our foot soldiers in this area, without their support I want to say that enforcing COVID safe protocols in the villages would be quite a challenge. They are also our link to the traditional leaders.”

Bainimarama says the lockdown initiated by the i-Taukei Affairs Ministry is closely monitored by villagers through their traditional systems and protocols.

“Their swift response has proven the efficiency and the effectiveness of the i-Taukei administrative system in normal times and of course during any crisis.”

The village Turaga ni Koro’s are coordinating the lockdown of villages, restriction of movements, co-ordination of ration packs, COVID-19 Health officials visits and ensures that villages are safe from the killer virus.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.