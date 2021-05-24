Home

PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 22, 2021 4:45 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] with his counterpart, Narendra Modi [Photo: Supplied]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has congratulated India for administering one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In a congratulatory message to his counterpart, Narendra Modi, Bainimarama says it is a timely reminder of the centrality and importance of the health and wellbeing of the people of India.

He adds this unprecedented achievement is testament to Modi’s strong and exemplary leadership throughout the global crisis.

Bainimarama says as the two countries strengthen bilateral ties, it presents an opportunity to renew his commitment to the common values and principles that guide the conduct of relations.

The Prime Minister is also looking forward to engaging with Modi in Glasgow, Scotland during the upcoming Climate Change summit.

