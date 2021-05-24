Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|PM commends Fiji Medical Assistance Team|Businesses request increased bus services|Vaccination progresses well in Lau|20 farmers to benefit from Hydroponics Kits|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|Fijians booked for social gathering|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|Police and SRA work towards a safer Suva|Webinar looks at new opportunities|Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|PM visits data verification centres|Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto|Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders|Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended|Climate Change affects households in Daku Village|Labasa cases remain under observation|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

PM commends Fiji Medical Assistance Team

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 4:20 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commended the operations and support services offered by the Fiji Medical Assistance Team as he toured the FEMAT facilities.

The Head of government was briefed on the main role of FEMAT in supporting medical facilities around Fiji during this pandemic.

Head of FEMAT, Doctor Luke Nasedra gave an overview of the operations undertaken at the centers which include handling calls from Fijians that need ambulance services or other medical emergencies during this pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Nasedra also highlighted that FEMAT teams have been dispatched to assist public health teams in reaching out to the communities in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Health care workers have traveled as far as Wainibuka the coast of Nakorotubu and Nadarivatu during this second wave of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Bainimarama had the opportunity to visit the Pre-Hospital Emergency Coordination Centre that is situated at the ANZ National Stadium and the Government Training Centre in Nasese.

He thanked all the healthcare workers, civil servants, volunteers, and members of the disciplined forces for their commitment.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.