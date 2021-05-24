PM commends Fiji Medical Assistance Team

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commended the operations and support services offered by the Fiji Medical Assistance Team as he toured the FEMAT facilities.

The Head of government was briefed on the main role of FEMAT in supporting medical facilities around Fiji during this pandemic.

Head of FEMAT, Doctor Luke Nasedra gave an overview of the operations undertaken at the centers which include handling calls from Fijians that need ambulance services or other medical emergencies during this pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Nasedra also highlighted that FEMAT teams have been dispatched to assist public health teams in reaching out to the communities in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Health care workers have traveled as far as Wainibuka the coast of Nakorotubu and Nadarivatu during this second wave of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Bainimarama had the opportunity to visit the Pre-Hospital Emergency Coordination Centre that is situated at the ANZ National Stadium and the Government Training Centre in Nasese.

He thanked all the healthcare workers, civil servants, volunteers, and members of the disciplined forces for their commitment.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard