PM commends community leaders

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has rendered his sincere appreciation to the front-liners, church, and community leaders for their dedication and support towards the Health Ministry’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama says church leaders deserve commendation for their targeted approach and is reminding Fijians to adhere to the COVID-safety protocols as well as the need to get vaccinated.

He says our quest to defeat COVID-19 should not only be left at the hands of Doctors, Nurses, and members of disciplined forces – the public support is what is needed most.

“I wish to acknowledge Health Officials who are serving in the Lau Group, Kadavu and Bua for setting the record straight and fighting against misinformation about the vaccines, especially rumors spread on social media. They are using social media to share ideas and stories that will assist people in these trying times.”

Bainimarama once again hit out at those who continue to mislead Fijians with unverified information about the ongoing vaccination program.

“But, with all efforts to contain the spread of the virus, we continue to have people who mislead Fijians about the vaccines. However, I’m pleased to say that we are going strong with our battle against this killer virus with the vaccination rate we’ve recorded in recent days.”

A good number of Fijians continue to flock to various vaccination sites to either receive their first or second jabs as Fiji works towards achieving full herd immunity.