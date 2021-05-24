Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID case numbers exceed 500|COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down|PM commends community leaders|Decontamination for the Suva area|Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva|People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|RFMF lends a helping hand to CWM Hospital|Health Ministry warns against steam therapy as treatment for COVID-19|Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths|FBC mentioned by mistake says MOH|Fiji’s test positivity doubles WHO threshold|Increasing COVID cases with severe diseases are concerning|High number of breach arrests is upsetting: Tudravu|Police to impose spot fines soon|Contact tracing begins in Mulomulo|404 cases including two in Malau, with one confirmed death|More areas emerge including Old People's Home|Test positivity almost double the WHO threshold|53% of the target population receive first dose|Lautoka doctor under the spotlight|Bleak outlook for Fiji’s economy due to COVID-19 rampage|8.4% of eligible individuals now fully vaccinated|Suva businesses enter negotiations with employees|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

PM commends community leaders

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 5, 2021 3:40 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has rendered his sincere appreciation to the front-liners, church, and community leaders for their dedication and support towards the Health Ministry’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama says church leaders deserve commendation for their targeted approach and is reminding Fijians to adhere to the COVID-safety protocols as well as the need to get vaccinated.

He says our quest to defeat COVID-19 should not only be left at the hands of Doctors, Nurses, and members of disciplined forces – the public support is what is needed most.

Article continues after advertisement

“I wish to acknowledge Health Officials who are serving in the Lau Group, Kadavu and Bua for setting the record straight and fighting against misinformation about the vaccines, especially rumors spread on social media. They are using social media to share ideas and stories that will assist people in these trying times.”

Bainimarama once again hit out at those who continue to mislead Fijians with unverified information about the ongoing vaccination program.

“But, with all efforts to contain the spread of the virus, we continue to have people who mislead Fijians about the vaccines. However, I’m pleased to say that we are going strong with our battle against this killer virus with the vaccination rate we’ve recorded in recent days.”

A good number of Fijians continue to flock to various vaccination sites to either receive their first or second jabs as Fiji works towards achieving full herd immunity.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.