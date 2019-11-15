PM clarifies COVID-19 restrictions

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today confirmed that not all Fijians returning home from overseas visits will be automatically asked to self isolate even if they do not display any symptoms of COVID 19.

He says this applies to only those returning from the four high-risk countries of Iran, Italy, China and Korea.

Bainimarama adding that apart from this, anyone arriving from other countries showing signs of fever or feeling ill will have to follow medical procedures set out for our borders.

Furthermore, the PM says those coming in from overseas to attend events such as weddings will be allowed to do so.

This after numerous concerns were raised with the PM about overseas families and guests who have wedding invites in Fiji.

Bainimarama says any civil servant who wanted to travel for personal reasons is permitted to do so.

The PM also says those spreading rumours should have Fiji at heart and not spread unnecessary fear and panic.