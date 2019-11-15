PM briefed on Western hospitals response plan for COVID-19

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was briefed on the action and response plan of the Western divisional hospitals if there is to be a suspected COVID-19 case.

While visiting the isolation centers at the Lautoka, Ba and Nadi Hospitals today, Bainimarama was given a thorough report from the respective teams that handle suspected COVID-19 cases.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Prime Minister was pleased with the level of preparedness in terms of the Coronavirus.

“We are pleased as there is a level of preparedness and as I’ve said we have a resilient public health system and also we have had practice with the measles and meningococcal before but more importantly Government has put in significant amount of resources to try and prepare us for COVID-19.”

The Prime Minister also toured the Nadi International Airport where passengers arriving into the country were being screened for any symptoms of COVID-19.