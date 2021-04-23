PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today has been speaking to members of the military and reminding them of their duty and care to the nation.

This comes as the next batch of personnel make their way to Nadi to help health authorities at our border quarantine facilities.

It also comes as some soldiers have been stood down. This comes after earlier this week the Health Ministry announced the soldiers had breached quarantine conditions and this led to some contracting COVID-19.

PM Bainimarama, along with defence minister, Inia Seruiratu and RFMF Commander Viliame Naupoto spoke to the men in green.

Commander Naupoto earlier today had reminded his men not to break the rules or the COVID protocol because it would mean putting lives in danger.

He also assured all that the soldiers will conti8nue working to safeguard the country in these trying times.

The commander also commending the containment efforts carried out by soldiers at the frontline, and thanking the families of those manning quarantine facility for their continued support.

Earlier Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong, had said it wasn’t all the military personnel breaking the rules, but some whose doing had given a bad name to others.