Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers|Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions|Thousands screened in Lautoka|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|More relief for FNPF members|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|Screening underway for garment workers|Ra source still not confirmed|Soldiers stood down|Rakiraki case a cause for concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Movement between containment zones to be investigated|Schools converted into quarantine facilities|Donate blood if you can says MOH|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|PS hits out at youth group spotted in Lami|Fiji to get 250k jabs|Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 30, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today has been speaking to members of the military and reminding them of their duty and care to the nation.

This comes as the next batch of personnel make their way to Nadi to help health authorities at our border quarantine facilities.

It also comes as some soldiers have been stood down. This comes after earlier this week the Health Ministry announced the soldiers had breached quarantine conditions and this led to some contracting COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

PM Bainimarama, along with defence minister, Inia Seruiratu and RFMF Commander Viliame Naupoto spoke to the men in green.

Commander Naupoto earlier today had reminded his men not to break the rules or the COVID protocol because it would mean putting lives in danger.

He also assured all that the soldiers will conti8nue working to safeguard the country in these trying times.

The commander also commending the containment efforts carried out by soldiers at the frontline, and thanking the families of those manning quarantine facility for their continued support.

Earlier Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong, had said it wasn’t all the military personnel breaking the rules, but some whose doing had given a bad name to others.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.