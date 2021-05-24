Home

PM assures government assistance to continue

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 6:07 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has given assurance that the first payment of $360 assistance to eligible Fijians affected by the pandemic in Viti Levu will be made on the 23rd of this month.

Speaking during Na Noda Parai-minisita program on Radio Fiji One, Bainimarama says the payout will cater for the months of August, September, and October before the second payment in November.

Sounding a warning, PM, Bainimarama says applicants who are looking to cheat the system need to think twice the next time they apply, as now, all applications received will be thoroughly screened.

“We should expect some Fijians to again cheat the system. If they are found guilty, immediate action will be taken. We have officers from the Ministry of Economy, Vodafone, Digicel, Communications Department, Ministry of Social Welfare, Ministry of Health, FNPF, FRCS and TELS who are currently vetting and verifying all information from applicants.”

PM Bainimarama has also stated that the Government has set aside $2.6 million to cater the stall fees for market vendors from the 1st of this month to July 31, 2022.

“As you have heard, market vendors across Fiji have welcomed the announcement. The initiative will assist about 8,000 market vendors during these trying times. This will assist them to save more and diversify their operations in their respective stalls.”

Among other forms of assistance provided during this financial year are no police clearance fees for those who require employment and PSV licenses, no medical report fees for a job and medical treatment, and no charges for the application of birth and death certificate.

