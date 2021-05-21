PM announces FNPF assistance, informal help and legislation

Government has announced that its assistance to people through the Fiji National Provident Fund will be extended as we continue to grapple with COVID-19.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, has announced this, adding that through the Ministry of Economy, Fiji is extending the Phase Two and Phase Three of the FNPF benefits which commenced last year June for another month or equivalent to two fortnight payments.

He says the total of assistance will be around $40 million and expected to benefit over 60,000 Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says this will cost Government directly approximately 21 million dollars with FNPF releasing six million dollars, making it a total of 27 million dollars.

“Those who qualified for the one-off 220-dollar payment because they were in a lock down area will now be able to access two additional payments of 220 dollars in other words 440 dollars from their FNPF accounts. Government will top-up the balance for those with insufficient funds. We expect there will also be some new applicants in this category. This will cost Government directly approximately four million dollars. FNPF will release approximately nine million dollars. A total of 13 million dollars.”



Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visiting frontliners at the checkpoints in the central division

Bainimarama says for all those in the informal sector and who do not qualify under any other assistance scheme and are not employed will be able to receive a payment of fifty dollars.

“Under the previous payment scheme through the money wallets of M Paisa and My Cash, it was only restricted to households in the containment zones but under this new scheme all individuals 18 and above in Viti Levu will qualify. Further information on this scheme will be detailed by Tuesday. We expect that this initiative will cost Government directly 10 million dollars targeting about 200,000 Fijians.”

He says these are our first steps toward reopening the economy and resuming normal life, adding that if everyone adheres to restrictions and policies, Government will be able continue to relax the restrictions as our cases diminish.



The vaccination drive in Raiwaqa

The Prime Minister says they will also be presenting a legislation in Parliament to change enforcement of COVID emergency.

He says as soon as Parliament sits next, and once passed, the legislation will allow for on-the-spot payment of fines for not wearing masks and businesses not adhering to COVID safe measures.

Bainimarama says it will seek to make businesses equally accountable for non-compliance by employees and customers.

This will mean that if any business owners allow patrons into their establishment without masks would be penalized as well as the patron and after more than three violations, businesses maybe shut down.



The Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu had to remind Police Constable (PC) Suliano Surumi that it was his 21st birthday while he was on duty. [Source: Fiji Police]