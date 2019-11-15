COVID-19
PM announces nationwide curfew from Monday
March 27, 2020 10:42 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama revealed in parliament that the curfew will be in force as part of the preventative measures over COVID-19.
A nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5am will now be in effect from Monday.
More on this developing story soon.
