PM and cabinet meet health officials

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 11, 2021 12:46 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and members of his cabinet have been meeting with senior health officials this morning as we continue to record increased cases of COVID-19.

The briefing comes as three supermarkets in the central division were earlier today cordoned off and shut down.

While there is no confirmation yet on the next course of action, PM Bainimarama, was today accompanied by Ministers, Rosy Akbar, Premila Kumar, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, and Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqanibete.

This also comes as Extra Supermarket in Flagstaff in Suva, Shop N Save and Hanson in Makoi, remain closed.

Owners of two of the supermarkets say they are following directives from Police and Health Ministry, and cannot comment any further.

Fiji currently has 36 active cases, which are seven border quarantine cases, 23 locally transmission cases and six under investigation for its source.

Out of the six, one has recovered, while another is the deceased from Lautoka.

