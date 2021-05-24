PM acknowledges ANZMAT assistance in COVID battle

Fiji would be in dire straits without the help of Australia and New Zealand.

This was the sentiment of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama as he welcomed a new team of medical professionals who are part of the ANZMAT team.

The doctors and nurses are here to assist with Fiji’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bainimarama says people have slowly adjusted to the new reality and this is evident in the long lines at vaccination centres.

He adds the assistance from Australia and New Zealand also includes the provision of essential supplies to resource teams on the frontline.

