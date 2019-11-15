Home

COVID-19

Places of worship empty, some continue service as normal

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 22, 2020 4:25 pm
Roman Catholic Church Of Fiji - Archdiocese of Suva seen empty on a Sunday.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Churches, Temples and Mosques were empty today.

As head of religious organizations advised their members to refrain from gathering as a precautionary measure against the virus.

It was an unfamiliar scene in the greater Suva area today, as places of worship were filled with empty benches in church, the silent bells in temples and empty prayer mats in mosques.

Article continues after advertisement

Lomavata Lay preacher Ilaitia Usa says members of his Methodist church have been advised to conduct their own service from home with the ban in place.

“We’ve received advised from our senior reverend for us to respect the advisories being given by the government and accordingly we’ve advised our church members to conduct their own sermon within their own houses”.

Usa says they’re also laying out plan in case the no gathering ban will be prolonged while at the moment they are resorting to other means by tuning in on livestream or radio to listen to sermons.

“If the no gathering advisory will be prolonged, we’re looking at matasiga gathering of less than 20 people so that we’re able to continue with our service to our members and at the same time respecting the government advisory”.

Despite the ban on any form of gathering in place, FBC News noticed two churches were opened today continuing their service as normal.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama recognizes that as we work to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Fiji, one unfortunate but critically necessary side effect is that churches, temples and mosques are affected by the ban of gatherings of 20 or more people.

Bainimarama says in many countries, the largest outbreaks started in houses of worship, where the virus spread from a single person to entire communities.

The Prime Minister says he will be working with religious leaders in Fiji to discuss how they can ensure our faith remains a pillar of our society as we combat the COVID-19 virus.

