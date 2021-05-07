Pharmacy provides home delivery during lockdown

The Suva City Pharmacy is providing free deliveries of medicine and sanitation products within the lockdown area.

Pharmacist Jignesh Rajput says they are operating in order to assist people who may need medication and other pharmaceutical products.

“The people of Suva and Nausori are on lockdown. We decided to get it done and provide a service so they can stay and stay safe as we’ll deliver their medications and whatever they need will be delivered to their door”.

Article continues after advertisement

Rajput says that they have made five home deliveries today.

And customers only need to pay for the products while delivery is free of charge.

The service is available up to Makoi.