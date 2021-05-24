Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th

The Ministry of Health has started training 200 staff in order to rollout Pfizer. vaccines for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The Ministry hopes to start the vaccination campaign from 15th to support the safe reopening of schools.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says COVID-19 poses a lower risk to children however secondary transmission from young school-aged children can and does occur.

Dr Fong adds with the successful rollout of the Moderna vaccine for 15 to 17 years old, the Ministry is now focusing on the lower age group.

“We are now moving down to the 12 to 14-year-old with Pfizer. They have started a training program on the deployment of Pfizer that started yesterday and we are getting 200 or more vaccinators engaged in completing a virtual course that will get them up to speed with using Pfizer.”

The Health Ministry is also in discussions with the Education Ministry to train senior education officials on creating awareness around COVID safe schools.