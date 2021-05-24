Home

Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 14, 2021 12:15 pm

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will roll out the vaccination campaign for children from tomorrow.

This is specifically for children between the ages of 12 to 14-years-old.

The Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Team has started dispatching the Pfizer vaccine around Viti Levu to be ready for the launch tomorrow.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete while receiving the Pfizer vaccine from the New Zealand High Commission had reiterated the need for children to get vaccinated.

He says vaccination will ensure that children are safe in school and can engage in sports and other group activities.

He stresses that it will also protect children who have not yet been vaccinated and are below that age group.

Parents have been urged to register their children who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

