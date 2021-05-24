Pfizer to be used as booster

Australian Head of the Office of the Pacific, Ewen McDonald handed over the second batch of the Pfizer vaccine to the Health Ministry yesterday.

The booster doses will help support Fiji’s booster rollout and the vaccination efforts for children over the age of 12.

Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete says the 175,000 doses will further assist the ministry’s booster rollout.

Waqainabete says the COVID-19 response and vaccination program has shown the competency of New Zealand and Australia’s health ministry including UNICEF and Fiji.

“That competency has led us to where we are now. Not only in terms of the numbers of those who have been fully vaccinated more than 93 percent but the fact that the number of people that are admitted is much lower than before.”

UNICEF Pacific and the New Zealand government were also part of the handover.