Pfizer paediatric vaccine sourced from NZ

Fiji has accepted an offer of 50,000 doses of Pfizer Paediatric doses by the New Zealand Government.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms Chief Medical Officer Doctor Jemesa Tudravu is leading discussions with counterparts in NZ on further details.

Dr Fong adds the ministry is continuing with efforts to source more paediatric doses.

Meanwhile, Fiji recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eight cases were recorded in the Central Division and two in the Western Division.

Fiji has recorded 64, 334 cases since April last year.

There are 52 active cases with 62, 600 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 834.

630, 196 people or 100% of adults have received one dose and 581, 623 people or 94.1% of the target population are now fully vaccinated.