Pernix Limited donates $20,000 to COVID-19 relief fund

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 20, 2020 4:18 pm
Pernix (Fiji) Limited has donated $20,000 to government to assist those families who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The donation goes towards the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund that will assist thousands of Fijian families.

While receiving the donation, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is going through a number of motions in respect to the impact of COVID-19 not just from the health perspective but also from an economic.

“And how we mitigate those problems that have arisen from COVID-19 and including of course finding new ways to ensure that we adapt to new environment during this COVID-19 situation and also post COVID-19 situation.”

Pernix (Fiji) Limited has also confirmed that they continue to support over 100 Fijian employees during this difficult period.

